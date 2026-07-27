In one of the summer window's biggest shocks, Chelsea have moved to the front of the queue for former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The veteran England midfielder could arrive at Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

According to the British newspaper "The Sun", Chelsea want to pull off a surprise swoop for the Brentford man as they look to bolster their squad before the new season kicks off.

Officials at the club reckon Henderson's long experience and leadership would be an important addition on and off the pitch, with Chelsea keen to strike a balance between young talent and older heads.

Henderson, 36, joined Brentford on a two-year deal before the start of last season, following the end of his 18-month spell with Ajax Amsterdam.

Brentford, reports say, have no objection to letting the player leave for free, handing him a fresh chance to keep competing at the top level.

Thomas Tuchel picked Henderson in his England squad for the World Cup, and the midfielder is rated highly for his leadership and positive influence in the dressing room.

Those qualities fit neatly with Chelsea's new thinking in the market. The club have begun to tweak a strategy that leaned heavily on signing young players in recent years, turning instead towards recruits with experience and the ability to lead.

Henderson is not the only name that reflects this shift. Chelsea had already shown interest in Sunderland midfielder and former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, 33.

Recent reports also claim the club are weighing up a move for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, 35, to add extra experience to the front line.

Chelsea, it seems, want to build a more balanced side this summer, blending the energy of youth with the know-how of seasoned names as they prepare to fight for every trophy next season.