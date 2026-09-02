Press reports have revealed the truth about Chelsea's desire to sign the Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool star, after the end of the last summer transfer window.

The Blues had reportedly wanted Wijnaldum on a free transfer, making up for their failure to sign Senegal's Lamine Camara from Monaco and the sale of Argentina's Enzo Fernández to Manchester City.

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano categorically denied that news. In a tweet on his personal "X" account, he confirmed the London club will not sign the Dutch midfielder.

That news is good tidings for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, also linked with Wijnaldum this summer as they hunt for a new player in midfield.

The 35-year-old can join any club for free, unbound by transfer market closing dates. He has been a free agent since the end of last season, after Al-Ettifaq decided not to renew his contract.

Wijnaldum remains an ideal option for Al-Ittihad, given his knowledge of the Saudi league, where he spent 3 years between 2023 and 2026 with Al-Ettifaq. The most prominent part of his career, though, came with Liverpool between 2016 and 2021.

Al-Ittihad want a new midfielder despite already signing Rakan Kaabi from Al-Fayha and Senegal's Dion Lopy from Spain's Almería.

The "Tigers" let go of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. They have also been dealt long-term injuries to Mali's Mamadou Doumbia and Saudi Arabia's Hamed Al-Ghamdi.