Barcelona trained at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Tuesday with only a handful of players present. Just eight first-teamers, those not called up by their national sides, took part in the week's final group session. Hansi Flick handed the rest of the squad leave until next Monday.

That rest does not extend to the injured. Dani Olmo, Jules Koundé, Roony Bardghji, Rodri and Xavi Espart will all keep reporting to the club's premises to follow their treatment and rehabilitation programmes.

Olmo looks the closest of them to a return. He is expected to be ready in the period immediately after the international break, and Koundé's comeback will not be far behind, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

Flick called up Barça Atlètic winger Àlex González for the session. The youngster had already featured with the first team during pre-season, where he left a very strong impression.

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González joined the Catalan club last April and has since enjoyed a rapid, remarkable rise through the ranks.

His time at Damm proved decisive in how quickly he settled into the blaugrana system. That club follows a footballing philosophy and style of play closely resembling what La Masia instils in its graduates.

González was pivotal for Barcelona's under-19s last season, quickly becoming an indispensable part of the line-up. The reward came with a call-up to the first team at the start of pre-season. He joined the training camp in England and was handed a valuable chance to play, featuring in the second half of a friendly against Birmingham.

The camp ended on a sour note, though, when he suffered a minor muscle strain. The problem stopped him working under the German coach and sent him back to Barça Atlètic.

Now Àlex is playing an important role in the early weeks of the season under reserve-team coach Belletti. Three goals and an assist in 312 minutes mean a goal contribution every 78 minutes.