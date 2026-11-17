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Talk of Calvin Bassey is no longer just passing praise in the Premier League. It has turned into a wide-ranging debate across the whole of Europe after his coach, Álvaro Arbeloa, dubbed him the team's "Kaiser" and described him as not only one of the best defenders in the Premier League but one of the best defenders in the entire world.

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The Nigerian defender has become the cornerstone of Fulham's revival under Arbeloa. The spotlight often falls on midfielders and forwards such as Josh King, Oscar Bobb, Alex Iwobi and Shea Charles, but the team's real secret lies at the back. His name is Calvin Chinedu Bassey.

The 26-year-old joined Fulham from Ajax in 2023 for 22.5 million euros, after a previous spell at Rangers, and has established himself as one of the strongest defenders in the Premier League.

The numbers back it up. According to Marca, citing Driblab, Bassey ranks 92nd for defensive one-on-one duels won, with a success rate of 73.7 per cent. He's also 88th for completed passes per 90 minutes and 88th in the xG algorithm, which measures the quality of attacking build-up.

Arbeloa said: "I have been talking to the club about Calvin, and one of our aims is to renew his contract, which expires in 2027 with the option of a one-year extension on Fulham's side."

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He went on: "He is one of the team's leaders and, for me, he is currently one of the best defenders not only in the Premier League but in the world. He is enjoying himself, and I think he should stay with us."

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The former Real Madrid coach added: "Calvin is a perfect player for my style of play because we need to defend in advanced areas of the pitch and leave large spaces behind the defensive line. He has everything. He is a fun person, but when a big effort is required, he is always the first to arrive. I admire him greatly. He could be our captain."

Bassey's displays haven't gone unnoticed beyond Craven Cottage. Jamie Redknapp, who played for Liverpool and Tottenham, told Sky Sports: "He is a real leader. He is only 26 and he seems to be getting better year after year. Honestly, I think he does not get the recognition he deserves."

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Bassey himself spoke about captaining the English club: "It is a great honour to be captain of this club. It is incredible."

The biggest surprise, though, came from former Fulham player Javi Pereira. After the 1-0 win over Hull City, he dropped a bombshell: "Calvin Bassey is capable of playing for Barcelona."

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Marca pressed him on the claim, and Pereira said: "I firmly believe Barcelona do not have a centre-back like Bassey. He has different physical and athletic attributes, which is what Flick lacks in the big matches. He can play in a high defensive line, he is good at stepping forward and he stands out for his aggression in the opposition half."

The former Fulham star added: "On top of that, he plays every match and rarely gets injured."

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He's quick, too. Bassey has hit speeds of up to 34.4 km/h this season, making him the eighth-fastest centre-back in the Premier League.

Pereira pointed out that Bassey started out as a left-back. That background means he can adapt to a back three or to playing out from the back as Barcelona do, and he can cover the entire left flank.

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Pereira continued: "Fulham are a team that rely on building attacks from the back, and Bassey is very reliable in his passing. He has a quality that Barcelona do not have, with the exception of Pau Cubarsí: the ability to break through defensive lines with his dribbling."

His final verdict: "He is a leader. He has very positive body language, he communicates excellently on the pitch, and he is brave and fears nothing."