Unbelievable figure: Manuel Neuer sets new Champions League record at Bayern Munich

Against Norwegian club Bodö/Glimt, the 40-year-old goalkeeper started again. Neuer has now become the Bayern player to feature in the most Champions League seasons for the Munich side.

Over 18 seasons in Europe's premier club competition, Neuer has played at least one match for Bayern. Until now, he had shared the record with club icon Thomas Müller, who managed the feat across 17 seasons.

Between FC Schalke 04 and Bayern, Neuer has made 162 Champions League appearances, conceding 155 goals and keeping 64 clean sheets. For Bayern alone, the 40-year-old has racked up 140 matches in Europe's premier club competition.

This season, Neuer remains first-choice goalkeeper for the German record champions, even if he now rotates regularly with his deputy and designated successor Jonas Urbig.

During the current campaign, Urbig filled in against VfL Osnabrück in the DFB Cup, for example. Neuer, though, was between the posts in both Bundesliga matches and in the Champions League against Bodö/Glimt.