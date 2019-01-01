'Unbelievable' Alisson tops Salah & Van Dijk as Milner's star man for Liverpool

The Reds invested heavily in the Brazil international goalkeeper last summer, with those around him at Anfield considering that to be money well spent

Alisson has been an “unbelievable” addition for , says James Milner, with the Brazilian goalkeeper considered to have been the Reds’ star man this season.

Jurgen Klopp invested £65 million ($84m) in luring the 26-year-old away from Roma during the summer transfer window of 2018.

The No.1 spot had become something of an issue for Liverpool, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius failing to convince.

Bringing in a man who topped the keeping charts in the Goal 50 has proved to be a shrewd move, with Milner among those happy to talk up the many qualities Alisson has added at Anfield.

He told the official Liverpool FC magazine when asked to pick a standout performer for 2018-19: “It’s hard to pick out one player because everyone in the squad has done so well, not just the 11 who are starting.

“We have made a lot of changes during games and a number of players have come in and done really well.

“I think maybe one you could select is Alisson.

“Coming to a new league is never easy. It’s a new lifestyle and you are also getting used to the weather and things like that, but he’s been unbelievable: from how he is around the place, to how good he is on the pitch with his feet and with the saves he makes.

“Every single player makes mistakes and sometimes as a ‘keeper you maybe feel a bit different because mistakes often result in a goal, but if he makes a mistake it doesn’t faze him in the slightest and he remains confident and continues playing as if nothing has happened. That’s so important.

“He’s been unbelievable for us this season so far and I believe that he’ll be a massive, massive player for us going forward.”

Alisson has kept 13 clean sheets so far, with that return enough to have him leading the race for the Golden Glove.

Article continues below

That return has been secured from just 22 games, with new-found defensive resilience having contributed significantly to Liverpool’s efforts this term.

Klopp’s side currently lead the title race from defending champions , with a four-point advantage held at the summit.

Milner, Alisson and Co will next be in action on Saturday when pay a visit to Merseyside.