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Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has urged his players to embrace the hostile Istanbul atmosphere when they face Galatasaray in tonight's Champions League clash at Rams Park. Seeking to strengthen their push for automatic last-16 qualification, the Spaniard insists his side are building something different in a new European chapter.

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Emery demands composure in Istanbul

Emery has called on Villa to show conviction and togetherness as they prepare for a demanding Champions League outing in Turkiye. A positive result against Galatasaray would underline Villa's steady European progress and edge them closer to the last 16. However, the manager knows individual quality alone will not be enough to handle the hosts' relentless intensity.

Spaniard stresses structure and unity

Emery is determined that his squad will not allow the intimidating surroundings or Galatasaray's high-energy approach to disrupt their rhythm. Having already beaten Turkish opposition heavily in his previous Champions League home ties, winning 6-1 against Bursaspor with Valencia in November 2010 and 6-0 against Fenerbahce on Matchday 2, the Spaniard recognises that an away trip to Istanbul demands total discipline.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Emery said: "We have to be focused on our game plan on the field. We have to help each other as well, always being positive with each other and try to feel strong, comfortable and confident playing, even when the crowd is against us.

"On the field, it's about playing football, winning duels, trying to build and keeping our structure as strong as possible."

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Villa boss praises Torreira's impact

Beyond the atmosphere, Emery expects a stern tactical examination from a well-drilled Galatasaray side packed with quality across every department. The Villa manager singled out midfielder Lucas Torreira for particular praise, while also acknowledging the strength of Okan Buruk's wider squad as Villa continue to evolve on the continental stage.

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"Especially in the press, they have very good players," Emery said. "Torreira, in the middle, is really playing fantastic. They have very good wingers. They have very good centre-backs and very good goalkeepers. I think the coach [Okan Buruk] is also doing a very good job.

"But we are in a new chapter, and we are building something different now."

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Tough Rams Park test awaits

Villa head into Tuesday's clash at Rams Park needing just one more goal to match their entire 2024-25 league-phase tally of 13. However, breaking down Galatasaray on home soil will be no easy task for Emery's side. The Turkish hosts have won their last three home matches against English opposition, beating Tottenham 3-2 and Liverpool 1-0 twice.