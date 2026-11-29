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Joshua Kimmich's red card? It can happen. The lacklustre 0-0 draw at HSV? "Outstanding!" Uli Hoeneß made striking comments on Sunday, all with one aim: unity, calm and peace.

Bayern Munich's injury list keeps growing. After Harry Kane, Ismael Saibari (both with syndesmosis ligament tears), Jamal Musiala (a torn muscle fibre) and Manuel Neuer (a tendon injury), the club have now lost Konrad Laimer too.

The Austrian ever-present joined the long-term injury list after suffering a "tendon dislocation injury in his right ankle" against HSV on Saturday, adding to Vincent Kompany's selection problems.

Against that backdrop, Uli Hoeneß praised the players Bayern still had available. They had also travelled to HSV without Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies, yet the lacklustre 0-0 draw in Hamburg drew a compliment from him.

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"I congratulate the team. I saw an outstanding battling performance, especially when we were a man down. We mustn't forget that, after Konrad Laimer's injury, we had to play without nine key players," Hoeneß stressed.

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Uli Hoeneß takes a lenient view of Joshua Kimmich

Hoeneß also spared vice-captain Kimmich, who had criticised the club earlier in the week, over his "completely inexcusable" (in Kimmich's own words) dismissal for violent conduct shortly before half-time. "Everyone is allowed to make a mistake sometimes, and that settles it," Hoeneß said of Kimmich's lapse on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the 31-year-old had shown the club's leadership little such leniency. After Munich's 2-1 Champions League defeat to Lille, he rebuked them over the Jamal Musiala situation. He said the way Bayern's bosses had treated Musiala in public was "not Bayern-like".

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Hoeneß had first sparked debate over the enormous salary of the gifted but injury-plagued attacking player, which his performances can no longer justify at present, during a controversial appearance on Bayerischer Rundfunk in early November. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge went much further on Friday, on the sidelines of Munich's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln.

"It is known that he has a health problem. And it is known that he has a contract involving very substantial sums," Rummenigge said, referring to the neurological dysfunction diagnosed in Musiala in April 2025, which causes brief absence seizures. "What we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult for him to get back to the level he has often shown here in this stadium."

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That was why they needed to "talk to the player, the family and, above all, the agency, because then, with all due respect, those sums are no longer feasible", Rummnigge continued. Asked about a possible sale of Musiala, he replied: "I can't imagine Jamal wanting to leave the club, or any other club buying him under these circumstances," Rummenigge replied.

Rummenigge's comments escalated the situation surrounding Musiala's condition and contract to the point that his agent visited Säbener Straße for peace talks last Tuesday. Kimmich criticised the club's senior figures the following day, apparently taking aim at Rummenigge in particular.

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His comments were "an absolute no-go": "It must never happen that this is played out at a player's expense." According to kicker , Kimmich's words did not bother Hoeneß. As captain, he was "of course" entitled to stand up for the team. The midfielder, though, is now likely to miss Bayern's Bundesliga matches until the end of the year as he serves a three-match ban.

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Uli Hoeneß warns Bayern Munich's rivals

Bayern do at least expect to have Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies and Michael Olise available for the final stretch of the year. Gnabry and Davies returned to team training on Friday after recovering from muscle injuries. Olise suffered a painful bruised foot against 1. FC Köln but is expected back in the squad either for Tuesday's DFB Cup match against Hertha BSC or the following Friday's league game against SC Paderborn.

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For now, Bayern must limit the damage at Säbener Straße. They need to get through their Bundesliga fixtures and the Champions League league phase respectably before attacking again in the new year with returning players and fresh energy. The gap to Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund could grow to four points on Sunday evening. In the Champions League, Bayern sit two points behind eighth place and direct qualification for the last 16.

"I am very confident that we will emerge stronger from this run of bad luck. Then some people will have to brace themselves," Hoeneß warned Bayern's rivals, should they already have begun to raise their hopes amid Munich's difficulties.