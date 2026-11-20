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Bayern Munich's supervisory board have reportedly taken a clear position in the ongoing debate over Jamal Musiala.

Jamal Musiala is barely playing, yet he remains one of Bayern Munich's biggest talking points. A few weeks ago, Uli Hoeneß caused a stir with his comments about the 23-year-old's health problems and lucrative contract .

According to Sport Bild, the Reds' supervisory board stood united behind the club's honorary president and long-serving manager at Monday's supervisory board meeting. Hoeneß had recently spoken of a “dilemma” on BR .

“He has an illness that cannot easily be cured, but can be managed reasonably well with medication,” said Hoeneß, before adding: “But whether he will ever again have the level of performance he once had... ”

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What injury does Jamal Musiala have?

Musiala has suffered repeated setbacks since his serious injury during the Club World Cup in summer 2025 and has been struggling with a torn muscle fibre since late September . He should at least make his comeback against Cologne on Friday evening.

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Two collapses during preparations for the current season also revealed that the Germany international has a neurological dysfunction that causes brief, temporary but readily treatable absence seizures . These are a form of epileptic seizure.

“But he is still being paid. Just imagine if Bayern Munich were now to call his contract into question,” Hoeneß went on, before stressing: “What he can deliver now is no longer what is in the contract.” When asked, the Bayern patron confirmed that Musiala's illness is not covered by his contract.

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What have Jan-Christian Dreesen and Vincent Kompany said about Jamal Musiala?

The club's chief executive, Jan-Christian Dreesen, had publicly said he understood Hoeneß's comments a few days earlier. “I think Uli Hoeneß was driven above all by one thing: concern for the club, but also responsibility for the player,” he said at an Abendzeitung event.

Dreesen added: “We all also have a responsibility to the club. We hope Jamal comes back. He will certainly need time. We will assess it and sit down with the family and his management. Either we will be delighted and he will be the old Jamal, or, if he becomes a different player on the way back, we will need to talk to one another.” Dreesen did not say what he would want to discuss or when he would consider such a conversation necessary.

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Bayern's bosses focused chiefly on the financial side, but coach Vincent Kompany, who has recovered from illness, turned to football at Thursday's press conference. “We feel and believe that Jamal will return to the pitch and show what he can do,” he explained. “My role is to ensure that Jamal succeeds at Bayern Munich and that he emerges from this as a better version of himself.”