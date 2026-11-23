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England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will jointly stage the 2035 Women's World Cup, bringing a World Cup to the UK for the first time since the men's tournament in 1966. The four nations were the only bidders, and their 'All Together' plan includes Wembley, Old Trafford and Hampden Park, while a US-led bid has been handed the 2031 edition.

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UK confirmed as 2035 Women's World Cup hosts

England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales will jointly host the 2035 Women's World Cup after the four nations were ratified as co-hosts at a specially arranged virtual meeting of FIFA's Congress on Monday. It will be the first football World Cup held in the United Kingdom since England staged the men's tournament in 1966.

The four nations were the only bidders for the tournament, which will feature 104 matches contested by 48 teams over 39 days. According to BBC Sport, FIFA is yet to decide whether all four co-hosts will qualify automatically.

Wembley, Old Trafford and Hampden in 19-venue plan

The 'All Together' bid proposes 19 venues, with 14 in England, two in Scotland, two in Wales and one in Northern Ireland. The English grounds include Wembley, Old Trafford, the Emirates Stadium, the Etihad Stadium, St James' Park, Villa Park and Elland Road, while Hampden Park, Easter Road, the Principality Stadium and Cardiff City Stadium are also on the list.

A redeveloped Windsor Park is set to stage matches in Belfast. Three more grounds could yet be added, including a potential new Chelsea stadium, which would take the tournament to 22 venues in 16 cities.

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FA chief hails chance to build on Euro 2022 legacy

The bid comes after England hosted and won the women's European Championship in 2022, and FA chief executive Mark Bullingham believes a World Cup can take the game even further. "Hosting Euro 2022 allowed us to change the game in our country, by creating a generation of aspirational role models and growing demand from women and girls to play," he said.

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"Hosting a World Cup would give us the chance to build on that across all four nations." Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell called it "the most significant thing to happen to the women's and girls' game in Scotland".

US-led bid gets 2031 as tax issues remain

The same meeting handed the 2031 finals to a joint bid from Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Jamaica. FIFA rated the UK bid 4.3 out of five, but flagged qualifications in government guarantees on tax and security.

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In the meantime, Sarina Wiegman's side are focused on qualifying for the next tournament, as she calls up two new faces for England's Women's World Cup play-off against Ukraine.