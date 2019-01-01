Ujah opens Bundesliga account for Union Berlin in defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt

The Nigeria international scored his maiden German top-flight goal of the season but the effort was not enough to save his side from defeat

Anthony Ujah scored his first goal of the season in Union Berlin’s 2-1 loss against on Friday.

The 28-year-old striker came off the bench for his sixth appearance since his summer move from 05 and scored a consolation goal for Urs Fischer’s men at An der Alten Forsterei.

After losing their previous two games against and , the Iron Ones aimed to end the unimpressive form and did enough to keep their visitors at bay in the first half.

After the restart, Bas Dost, however, broke the deadlock in the 48th minute and Andre Silva doubled the lead moments after the hour mark for Frankfurt.

Ujah, who was introduced for Manuel Schmiedebach in the 66th minute then grabbed a consolation goal with four minutes left to play.

The defeat saw the newly-promoted club drop to the 14th spot in the league table after failing to add to their tally of four points.

The Super Eagles attacker will hope his goal will lead to a starting role in their next league game against on October 6.