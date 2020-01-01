UiTM unveils Frank Bernhardt as new head coach for first Super League outing

The former Malaysia Under-23 head coach is the new man in charge of the university who will be making their top tier debut in the 2020 season.

The German was last in Malaysia back in March 2017 with his last assignment with the Under-23 national team being the Dubai Cup. Bernhardt was initially thought to be taking charge of the squad at least until the 2017 Southeast Asian Games but changes at the top management of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) curtailed his time here.

The former technical director of Azerbaijan had since spent time in Estonia and Finland but now makes his return to this shores after almost three years. Speaking during the announcement of his new role with UiTM, Bernhardt refuted suggestions that he had plenty to prove after his unceremonious sacking previously and vows to help keep the Super League status of his new employers.

"Actually I don't have to prove anything. When I first had the option to come back to Malaysia, I was really happy. I liked my time here before and I'm happy to work here in Malaysia again. I worked with national teams but I also have experience with clubs. In I was working with professional clubs for six years.

"In Estonia was a professional league club. Last I was in Finland with a club. Club work is interesting for me. I know the Super League is really tough but we have a lot of time to work. I also think we have a lot of good potentials in the players. We are in the process of finding other players, maybe in a week or 10 days we will have a clearer picture of the team.

"But I"m really positive that we can stay in the league," said Bernhardt at the press-conference of his unveiling.

UiTM FC will be making their big splash among the big boys when the new season kicks off in late February and the university side is confident that they have found the best man to take them on this new adventure. Seven seasons were spent in the Premier League but changes elsewhere earned The Lion Troops promotion to the Super League.

While UiTM only finished fifth in the Premier League in 2019, FC's status change to a feeder club for opened the door for UiTM to take up the empty spot in the top tier. Neither Johor Darul Ta'zim II nor FC II were elligible despite finishing higher than UiTM because of their similar feeder club status.

