UEFA surprises the world with an award not for goals or titles: Marquinhos among the first winners

Everyone was waiting for the group of death when the Champions League draw was made. Aleksander Ceferin, president of European football's governing body, had other ideas, stealing the spotlight with an unprecedented award.

This one doesn't go to whoever scores the most or dribbles the best. It goes to whoever displays their humanity. And the surprise was that the first to claim it was no attacking star, but a Brazilian defender whose opponents wept alongside him before his own supporters did.

Ceferin announced the creation of an entirely new prize, the "Off-Field Respect Award", in a move aimed at redefining what stardom means in modern football.

He made the announcement on the sidelines of the UEFA Champions League league phase draw, confirming that the award honours players who embody the values of sportsmanship and genuine respect both on and off the pitch, away from numbers and achievements.

UEFA explained that the new award recognises noble sporting conduct, a clear message that football is not merely about goals and titles.

Marquinhos enters history

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos became the first name in this award's history, chosen as its inaugural winner.

Parisian club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi collected the trophy on his behalf during the ceremony, a moment that drew applause from those present.

In a video message broadcast during the ceremony, Marquinhos expressed his delight at the honour, saying: "I would like to thank everyone for this award. I believe fair play is very important, whether in football or in life."

The Brazilian defender added, in a message that captured exactly why he was chosen: "I will continue to show respect to my team-mates, my opponents, the referees and all those involved in the game. I am very happy and feel proud to receive this award."

Al-Khelaifi, for his part, praised his captain, saying the honour reflects the European governing body's appreciation of his conduct and his exceptional sporting spirit both on and off the pitch.

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Marquinhos earned the newly created award after his moving gesture in last season's Champions League final. He made a point of consoling Arsenal's players following their defeat to his Paris Saint-Germain side, a scene where sportsmanship prevailed over the bitterness of defeat and the euphoria of victory.