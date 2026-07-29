UEFA's idea of drawing up a plan against FIFA has yet to win unanimous support, according to reporting by Sky. The first country from Europe has already agreed to chairman Gianni Infantino's highly controversial World Cup plans.

Under those plans, FIFA want to place the commercial rights to the World Cup in a new company, FIFA Forward Enterprise. External investors could then take a stake in that company. World football's governing body are promising their 211 member associations a payout of 40 million dollars if they agree to the proposal before 19 September.

David Trunda, the chairman of the Czech football association, sees mostly positives. "I see the pragmatic benefits for Czech football of close cooperation with Gianni Infantino and his team," he told Sky. "Of course we need more details, but personally I see the positive impact of FIFA's intentions."

Trunda said the extra money could be used to develop amateur football and football infrastructure in the Czech Republic. The board of the Czech association will officially discuss the proposal on 11 August, but the chairman already seems to have made his position clear.

That backing from the Czech Republic stands in sharp contrast to the fierce criticism from UEFA and various national associations. UEFA previously said the plan "crosses a line that should never have been crossed". The KNVB also hit out at the proposal and voiced concerns over FIFA's plan.

The Times reports that figures in football are even calling it "pure bribery", because associations would only be entitled to the full payout if they agree before the deadline. UEFA and the North and Central American football confederation CONCACAF are also said to be considering a boycott of future World Cups if the plans go ahead.

For UEFA, support from the Czech Republic could prove a major setback as they try to keep the European associations aligned. If more countries side with Infantino, a united front against the controversial plans could start to crack at an early stage.