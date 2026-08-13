Press reports revealed today, Thursday, strong moves on the part of the Union of European Football Associations "UEFA" to bring about changes in the leadership and governance of the International Federation "FIFA", amid escalating disputes with its president Gianni Infantino.

The "talkSPORT" network reported that senior European football officials held meetings in Salzburg, Austria, before yesterday's UEFA Super Cup match on Wednesday (Paris Saint-Germain beat Aston Villa 2-1).

Those meetings brought together UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and the president of the European Football Clubs association, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, alongside the president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, to thrash out the FIFA crisis and the future of its leadership.

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According to the report, the talks were described as positive and constructive. Ceferin stressed the need to change the leadership and governance at FIFA, with UEFA insisting on holding Infantino accountable over the failure of the FIFA Forward Enterprise project. They will accept nothing short of his resignation or the withdrawal of his candidacy for next March's elections.

"talkSPORT"pointed out that Ceferin is prepared to lead a move to withdraw confidence from Infantino, a procedure that requires the support of 43 member associations to trigger an emergency vote, considering it a more practical option than boycotting FIFA competitions.

Ceferin's camp is also weighing up candidates to challenge Infantino, most notably the president of CONCACAF, Canada's Victor Montagliani, and the president of the Asian Football Confederation, Bahrain's Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa. Qatar's Nasser Al-Khelaifi is considered a potential option too, although he confirmed that he is happy in his current position as president of Paris Saint-Germain.

No candidate has been backed officially or collectively so far.

Representing more than 850 clubs, the European Football Clubs association "EFC" is considered a key ally of UEFA in the current moves, with demands to give clubs a greater role in the management of world football.

Motsepe's position

Patrice Motsepe's presence at the Super Cup was notable. Sources revealed that his visit was not only to support the Somali African referee Omar Artan, but also included discussing Infantino's future.

Motsepe told "Sky" that the elections should decide the FIFA president's fate, without directly announcing his support for him: "If you want to remove him, go to the elections. Let the 211 member associations decide".

The deadline for standing against Infantino, set for 18 November, remains less significant at present than the possibility of triggering a no-confidence vote before it, while Ceferin hopes that Infantino will withdraw voluntarily.

UEFA's demands, according to the report, go beyond Infantino's departure. They extend to restructuring the position of FIFA president itself, by exploring the idea of having rotating presidents to reduce the powers of the post, or abolishing the title of president and replacing it with a chairman of the board, alongside appointing several vice-presidents to strengthen checks and balances.

UEFA also wants to separate FIFA's commercial, operational and regulatory arms, in contrast to Infantino's move to merge them under a semi-privatised subsidiary.