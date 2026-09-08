Ayase Ueda scored in the Champions League for Lille OSC for the first time. It still wasn't enough to prevent defeat against Real Betis (2-3), not least because of an unbelievably stupid red card for Ethan Mbappé. Erling Haaland again proved his worth for Manchester City.

FC Porto - Manchester City 0-2

Manchester City looked vulnerable early on in Porto. The visitors gradually grew into the first half and were unlucky not to score as goalkeeper Diogo Costa denied Haaland and Phil Foden.

Porto did not manage a single shot on target before the break, the first time that has happened since the 2003/04 season. William Gomes had a go, though from an offside position, and sent his effort well wide. The sides went in level at 0-0.

After the restart, Manchester City came out flying in the Porto rain, and Haaland headed in off the post soon after. Porto had openings too: Alberto Costa flicked the ball on, but Nehuén Pérez could only just fail to turn it in. With the lead still only one goal, the visitors looked edgy, and Gianluigi Donnarumma did not inspire confidence.

Controversy followed when Marc Guéhi caught Porto player Gabri Veiga in the face with his arm. Referee Szymon Marciniak took no action and VAR Pol van Boekel did not step in either.

Enzo Maresca's side stood firm late on, then Haaland made it 0-2 as they opened their European campaign with three points. It was a solid dress rehearsal for next weekend's derby with Manchester United.

Lille OSC - Real Betis 2-3

Ueda reacted quickest in the 12th minute and headed in from close range for 1-0. It was the former Feyenoord player's second goal for Lille, having already scored once in Ligue 1. Real Betis hit back and equalised in the 33rd minute when Marc Bartra headed home for the visitors.

Headers kept deciding it, and Alexsandro powered a corner into the top corner a few minutes later. Real Betis wiped out the deficit in no time just after half-time. Isco swung in a free-kick and Bartra headed into the right-hand corner, before former AZ player Troy Parrott, who had earlier missed badly before the break, slid in the 2-3 soon after.

Lille's task became far harder when Ethan Mbappé blatantly threw an elbow and saw a straight red card. Real Betis then saw the game out calmly with the extra man and took three points back to Spain.