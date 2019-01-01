Uche Agbo: Braga sign Nigeria midfielder from Standard Liege
Portuguese Primeira Liga side Sporting Braga have announced the signing of Uche Agbo from Standard Liege on a one-year loan deal.
The Nigeria midfielder joined the Reds in the summer of 2017 but spent the second half of last season with Spanish side Rayo Vallecano.
The 23-year-old only made six league appearances for the Vallecans as they were relegation to the Segunda Division.
Agbo will, however, continue playing top-flight football after completing his temporary move to the Estadio Municipal de Braga outfit on Monday.
O 𝒑𝒖𝒛𝒛𝒍𝒆 🧩 fica agora completo 🔐 Gverreiros, podem dar as boas-vindas ao internacional nigeriano Uche Henry Agbo!#WelcomeAgbo ✍— SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) September 2, 2019
Sabe mais em 👉https://t.co/uwn803h5ts pic.twitter.com/QsG8E7pILK
The utility player featured for Nigerian sides Taraba FC, JUTH and Eyimba before leaving for Europe in 2013 to join Italian club Udinese.
Agbo had loan spells at Granada before moving to Premier League to team up with Watford in 2016.
The midfielder will link up with Angola’s Wilson Eduardo and Egypt’s Ahmed Hassan at the club.