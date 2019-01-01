U17 World Cup: 'We've learnt our lessons' – 'Little Ronaldo' Olawale confident Nigeria will bounce back after Australia defeat

An apathetic display saw the Golden Eaglets lose to the Joeys for the first time ever, but the forward is assured they will come back stronger

Peter Olawale was not too downbeat following ’s shock loss to and he is positive his team will come back stronger.

Despite recording a staggering 34 attempts on goal, Manu Garba’s boys lost 2-1 to the Joeys – their first defeat ever to the Asian representatives in seven attempts.

The Tripple 44 Academy product got the Golden Eaglets’ only goal in the ill-fated encounter at Estadio Bezerrao, however, the team progressed as Group B winners.

But speaking ahead of Tuesday's Round of 16 showdown the teenager believes their recent loss will not weigh on the team as they eye a record sixth title.

“We started well but Australia scored first after we failed to tighten our defence while attacking,” Olawale told Goal.

“We also missed several scoring chances to have won. And after the game, we felt we let our coaches and country down.

“The loss was annoying but we have learnt our lessons and our focus is to make sure we get a quarter-final ticket against whoever we play against.”

The 17-year-old also revealed that his team’s ambition remains unchanged as they want to make the country proud.

“It is understandable for people to think we are far from winning the World Cup after losing to Australia, but we will prove doubters wrong,” he continued.

“We will continue to work hard in order to conquer because anything below that will not be accepted back home.

“All we want Nigerians to do is keep believing in us and cheering us until the aim is achieved.”

The five-time world champions will know their Round of 16 opponents on Monday morning after the last round of group games.