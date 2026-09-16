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Bart DHanis

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Tyrell Malacia is going on trial 6,175 kilometres away after leaving Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia has turned up in the United States. Photos show the former Feyenoord defender on the training pitch at FC Cincinnati. American journalist Laura Pfahler has shared the images.

Malacia has been without a club since leaving Manchester United last summer. The Feyenoord academy product has struggled regularly with injury problems in recent years.

He started well in England, but then suffered a knee injury. An operation went wrong, which meant he did not play for the club for years.

Last season, Michael Carrick still gave him a few appearances, but there was no longer any prospect of a contract extension.

Now 27, the defender also had a brief loan spell at PSV two seasons ago. He is currently a free agent and can choose his next club.

At the moment, he is training with FC Cincinnati, the former club of coach Ron Jans. The club dismissed Jans because he sang along in the dressing room to a song that contained the n-word.

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