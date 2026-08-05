The man who conquered Al-Hilal is closing in on a Saudi league return this summer, just two years after leaving it, and he has Egypt's Zamalek to thank.

Serbian coach Vuk Rasovic had been linked with the Zamalek job next season as a successor to Moetamed Gamal. Then the White club backtracked and decided to keep their Egyptian coach.

According to Saudi Arabia's newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Rasovic has already closed the file on coaching Zamalek next season and begun studying the other offers on his table to pick the best of them.

Two offers are in the frame, the paper explained: one from the Saudi Roshn League and another from the Qatari league. He is set to settle his future definitively within the next few hours.

Rasovic turned down some other Saudi offers at the same time. He felt their sporting projects lacked clarity and that they would not hand him the technical powers he demands.

The Saudi league holds no fear for him. He coached Al-Faisaly in the 2017-2018 season before his most prominent spell arrived at Al-Feiha between 2021 and 2024.

His greatest achievement in Saudi Arabia was the King's Cup title in 2022. Rasovic beat Al-Hilal on penalties in the final after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Once his journey with Al-Feiha ended, Rasovic went back to the Emirati league, where he had previously coached Al-Dhafra and Al-Wahda. This time it was Kalba, and he stayed there until last February.