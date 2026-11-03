Two substitutions in 34 minutes: a strange incident hits Al-Hilal against Shabab Al-Ahli

Al-Hilal found themselves caught up in a bizarre sequence during their AFC Champions League Elite clash with the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli.

The Saudi side welcomed Shabab Al-Ahli to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on Tuesday for the fourth round of the league phase.

Italian boss Simone Inzaghi made two substitutions inside the opening 34 minutes, an unusual move that raised eyebrows.

His first switch arrived in the 28th minute. Inzaghi sent on right-back Mohamed Mahzari for compatriot Sabri Dahl, who had shown no sign of any injury.

Six minutes later the Italian had no choice. Simon Boabre pulled up injured as he surged forward with the ball in midfield, forcing Nasser Al-Dawsari into the action in his place.

Al-Hilal had started brightly and led early. English striker Ollie Watkins opened the scoring after just six minutes.