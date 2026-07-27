Wydad are closing in on two marquee signings this summer, moving to bring back players with real experience as part of a rebuild ahead of the new season.

Moroccan website "Le Site Info Sport" report that Wydad's management have struck a final agreement with both Yahya Jabrane and Ayman El Hassouni, clearing the path for their return during the ongoing window.

Every detail of the agreement is settled. All that remains is the official announcement of the two deals.

Club president Brahim Aâzri, working alongside sporting coordinator Salaheddine Saidi, took the decision to bring the players back to Wydad, part of a plan to rebuild the side and restore its competitive edge.

The thinking is clear. Jabrane and El Hassouni were among the standout members of the golden generation that delivered numerous trophies under Walid Regragui.

Aâzri got the deal over the line, agreeing terms with the duo on free transfers. Each will sign a one-year contract with the option of a further season.

Both players have signalled their full readiness to lead the new phase at Wydad and drag the team back into contention, the source added, after the "Red" side limped to fifth place last season in one of their worst finishes in recent years.

Expect Wydad to confirm the return of Jabrane and El Hassouni in the coming days on free transfers, with the ties to their previous clubs now expired and the pair set to begin a new chapter in the red shirt.