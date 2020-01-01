Two-goal hero Kadewere reacts after guiding Lyon to Rhone-Alpes derby triumph

The Zimbabwe star came off the bench to deliver a stunning performance which turned the game around for the hosts at the Groupama Stadium

Tino Kadewere has expressed his excitement after scoring a brace which completed ’s 2-1 comeback win over in Sunday’s Rhone-Alpes derby.

The 24-year-old forward came off the bench to replace Moussa Dembele in the 57th minute and he inspired Rudi Garcia's side to victory despite trailing by a goal at half-time.

Anthony Lopes' own goal in the 40th minute gave Saint-Etienne the lead at the Groupama Stadium but Kadewere's goals in the 65th and 74th minutes turned the game around and secured all three points for the hosts.

Gabon's Denis Bouanga had a chance to get the Green a point but he misplaced his effort from the penalty spot in the 88th minute.

Kadewere was assisted by 's Maxwel Cornet for his two efforts which stretched his tally to three goals after nine matches.

In his reaction, the Zimbabwe international described Sunday’s heroics as a "dream come true" after earning Lyon the derby bragging rights.

“I think it was great today. I am very happy personally. It was a derby and it was very important for us and the supporters,” Kadewere said, per Foot Mercato.

“The most important thing is to win these matches. I really believe in God. I have faith and I knew it was going to happen because I always had the dream of playing for Lyon and it happened.

“It's better when you actually do things. I am very happy. Tonight my dream has come true. I'm very happy to score and win, but I was not alone. We are a team, we win together.”

Lyon coach Rudi Garcia lauded the team’s overall performance but he heaped more praise on the summer-signing, who moved to Lyon from Ligue 2 club Le Havre.

“Everyone who entered brought something,” Garcia said.

“Thiago Mendes brought impact in the middle, Lucas Paqueta brought fluidity and presence behind Memphis Depay.

“Karl [Toko-Ekambi] and Leo [Dubois] made the difference in the first half on their side. But right now you just have to play left to score. I'm happy for him [Kadewere].

"The man is appreciated by all. The player, we knew, really has qualities. He is fairly complete, he had a good game, he has the qualities of a finisher.”