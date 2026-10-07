Lionel Messi had barely peeled off the Argentina shirt after his farewell match against Benin at the Monumental before he lit up social media. Two posts inside 24 hours laid bare just how much he will miss the Albiceleste.

Words of longing

Short and direct, Messi's Instagram story summed up everything he was feeling: "My last match was yesterday, and I already miss the Argentina shirt."

A quick post, but it was enough. A wave of sadness and sympathy swept through Argentina, and the message drew engagement from some of sport's biggest names, including his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo.





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An official and moving farewell

After his final match with Argentina, Messi said: "I know I am making the right decision. It has been a wonderful adventure, full of joy, but also some sadness, yet I know that every step was worth it."

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He added: "I have so much to say, it is impossible to express everything I feel in a few words or a post. This adventure would never have come true without my family, who were always by my side and supported me, especially in the difficult moments."

He continued: "My friends played an indispensable role, as did all my team-mates and coaches, as well as their staff. I do not want to forget Diego, who placed our country in the position it deserves, and who I know helped us from heaven too at every step along the way."

He went on: "I thank the clubs I played for, for always respecting my feelings, and for giving me the opportunity to dedicate myself to my country when the time came to wear the national team shirt."

He said: "Of course, thanks be to God: without His grace and will, we would not even have dreamed of reaching this stage. I am grateful to you all. I love you all very much, I will miss you, and I will always be grateful for your presence by our side, by my side."







