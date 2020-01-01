Tunisia legend Jaidi wishes Koeman well after Netherlands boss’ heart surgery

The Hartford Athletic manager has offered his thoughts to the former Southampton and Everton boss who successfully underwent heart surgery

Former international Radhi Jaidi has wished former boss at , Ronald Koeman, well in his recovery from heart surgery.

The Dutch legend was taken to the University Medical Centre (UMC) where he underwent surgery that involved unclogging a coronary artery and a stent being put into the vein.

After drawing the curtain on his career that saw him play for Esperance, Wanderers, and Southampton, Jaidi turned his sights to coaching.

He was Southampton U21 assistant coach before he was given the responsibility of leading the U23 team.

At St. Mary’s Stadium, he trained under Koeman before he was named as Hartford’s head coach for the 2020 USL season.

The ex-Bolton Wanderers defender took to social media to offer his message of support for the 57-year-old.

طوال مسيرتي كمدرب في أكاديمية ساوثهبتون، رونالد كومان كان واحد من الذين تعلمت

منهم. أود أن أتمنى له الشفاء العاجل و العودة سليما معافا، بعد العملية الجراحية التي خضع إليها اليوم — Radhi Jaidi (@RadhijaidiOff) May 4, 2020

“Throughout my career as a coach at Southampton Academy, Ronald Koeman was one of those I learned from,” Jaidi tweeted.

“I would like to wish him a speedy recovery and return healthy and well, after the surgery he underwent today.”

Koeman led the to second place at the inaugural Nations League Finals in 2019 and sealed qualification for , although the tournament was since postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.