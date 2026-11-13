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Tunisia suffered a historic home defeat to Libya by a scoreline of 2-0, in the meeting that brought the two teams together this Friday evening, as part of the third round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The Eagles of Carthage continued their faltering start to the qualifiers, while Libya pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the round.

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This was no ordinary defeat for the Tunisian national team. It carried figures unprecedented in their history in continental qualifiers, the heaviest margin they have ever lost by on home soil in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Never before had Tunisia trailed by two goals at home in the tournament's qualifiers, a measure of just how badly their Libyan neighbours shook them.

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The result ended a run of more than 25 years without a two-goal loss in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Their last defeat by that scoreline came on 24 March 2001, a 2-0 loss to Morocco in the capital Rabat.

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Worse still, Tunisia have made their poorest ever start in the continental qualifiers. For the first time, they failed to win any of their opening three matches, settling for two draws and a defeat and collecting just two points from a possible nine.

Details of the Tunisia and Libya match

Ali Youssef opened the scoring for Libya in the 44th minute from the penalty spot, awarded after Ali Maaloul fouled Libyan striker Muaid Issa.

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Tunisia pushed to get back into the game in the second half, but Libya picked them off in the gaps. Hamdou Elhouni doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, racing clear on a quick counter-attack and finishing into the net.

The Eagles of Carthage kept chasing, yet the Knights of the Mediterranean held firm and walked away with a precious win from the Taieb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax.

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Tunisia's situation grows more complicated

Pressure now mounts on coach Moein Chaabani. He took the job to restore stability after a difficult spell of poor results and repeated changes to the technical staff.

Tunisia had opened their Group Eight campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uganda, then drew 2-2 with Botswana, dropping four points before the Libya defeat.

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Their task is made harder by the shape of the group. Uganda, one of the host nations alongside Kenya and Tanzania, have secured automatic qualification, leaving a single additional ticket to be fought over by Tunisia, Libya and Botswana.

That is what gives the loss its double sting. It came against a direct rival for that remaining place.

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The two sides meet again next Tuesday in Libya in the fourth round, a clash that will be decisive for Tunisia's hopes of correcting course and avoiding falling further adrift in the race for qualification.