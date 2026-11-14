Tuchel attacks the press: you rushed to relay my comments to De la Fuente

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Thomas Tuchel, the manager of the England national team, appeared at the press conference held at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium on Saturday evening to discuss the eagerly awaited clash against Spain, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, as part of the UEFA Nations League competition.

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The match carries special significance, as it will decide the identity of the leader of Group Three in League A, after both teams secured qualification to the quarter-finals. Spain top the standings with 15 points, while England sit second on 12, and the world champions won the first leg at Wembley (3-2).

The German coach spoke about the difficulty of facing Spain, telling the Spanish newspaper "Marca": "The Spanish team looks unbeatable. They are going through a wonderful period, and have been a great force in football for many years. They have won many major titles in recent years, and so we will try to stop their winning streak and overcome them."

"It is a clash between two great forces in world football, and both of us are producing good levels," he added. "We were close to winning in the first leg at Wembley, and we will try to achieve victory this time. It is a match that brings together two wonderful teams."

On the options available to him, Tuchel explained that every player is in good physical condition, including Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence, which hands him plenty of solutions ahead of the match.

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James Trafford, he confirmed, would start in goal. "We will see whether we can give him this opportunity, and we will trust him and watch how he deals with a match under great pressure like tomorrow's clash," he said. "I have complete confidence in my team, and I see the players are in wonderful shape."

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Next matches ESP UEFA Nations League A 14:45 ENG

"We are going to an extremely difficult ground to face the best team in the world, and we want it to be an exceptional match between two teams, each of which is seeking to impose its control over the course of play," he continued.

The England coach touched on his players' ability to face the major national teams, insisting the national team shirt imposes a great responsibility, yet he does not see his side suffering any complex against strong opponents.

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"The England shirt carries a great responsibility, of course, and we talk about that openly," he said. "We have set a new record in the World Cup qualifiers, but there is a small step between showing the quality we possess in training and being able to produce it over a full 90-minute match."

He went on: "We will not suffer an inferiority complex against any opponent, because we are capable of beating the best national teams in the biggest tournaments. We must be clear about our style of play and our strengths. An important match awaits us tomorrow at an ideal ground, and at a time that seems very suitable for both national teams."

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Praise for Harry Kane followed, Tuchel underlining the England striker's huge importance within the team after his Ballon d'Or crowning. "He is a pivotal player, a winner of the Ballon d'Or, and a captain who sets an example for his teammates through his actions," he said. "He is a very important figure, he helps us build the play, and he participates greatly in moving the ball from our half to the opponent's half, in addition to his role in passing."

The German coach added: "Yes, I strongly believe in our ability to win one of the major tournaments. Going out at the semi-final (of the World Cup) was extremely painful, but the mentality and confidence are still present. I am very happy with the development we are achieving, as we are going through a very good period."

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Tuchel then addressed the controversy over his remarks on the anti-racism protocol, and the reaction of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente. "This matter is extremely important," he said. "I was very polite in my words, but you rushed to tell your coach that I said racism exists in Spain. I did not say there is racism in Spain, and this is the way the press works. The dressing room is the place where racism is least present."

His anti-racism message, the German coach stressed, had been distorted. "Yes, I definitely delivered a message, but it is this message that was distorted," he explained. "I always said that I expect an atmosphere dominated by respect, and I do not expect racism anywhere, and its occurrence would be a surprise to me."

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"I am the first to stand up against such behaviour. I was asked what we would do if that happened, so I answered that there is a protocol in place, and that is all there is to it," he continued. "But I do not expect anything of the kind to happen tomorrow."

On Spain star Lamine Yamal, Tuchel said: "I do not know whether his presence is a good thing for us, but I believe he is one of the most influential players, and among the best in football. I was convinced that he would be ready to play a match of this magnitude."

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Jude Bellingham drew praise too, the Real Madrid man's Ballon d'Or credentials put to Tuchel. "He was indeed among the candidates this year. And as a national team coach, I believe in the team, but Jude is of course one of the most talented players in the world, and one of the most enjoyable players to watch," he said.

He added: "He is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world, he produced a wonderful performance at the World Cup, and he was also decisive with Real Madrid. And in matches like tomorrow's clash, he shows the best of what he has."

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Tuchel signed off by stressing the importance of the UEFA Nations League, pointing to Portugal's title as proof of the competition's value. "We have already seen what winning this tournament means for Portugal," he said. "It is wonderful for any coach to see his players competing with such strength against the best national teams."

He concluded: "We take the tournament very seriously, because it gives us the opportunity to prepare to play other competitions, such as the European Championship."