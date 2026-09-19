Truth revealed about Morocco's move to sign Van Persie's son for the Atlas Lions

Shaquille van Persie has become a name to watch. The Feyenoord striker and son of former star Robin van Persie has drawn growing interest amid reports that Morocco are keen to convince him to represent the Atlas Lions, tapping into the Moroccan roots he holds through his mother.

According to Moroccan website "Hisport", no official negotiations or contacts have taken place between the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the 19-year-old or his entourage, contrary to media reports suggesting a move to settle his position.

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has yet to approach Van Persie, the source explained, whether directly or through his representatives or family. The technical staff prefer to monitor the player's development before taking any official step.

According to the same source, Ouahbi's stance stems from not being fully convinced by the young striker's technical abilities. That has led him to keep watching the player for now rather than open talks over his international future.

One of the rising talents at the Feyenoord academy, Van Persie plays as an out-and-out striker. He has already turned out for the Netherlands under-17 side, featuring in six matches this season.

That youth involvement with the Netherlands does not, in principle, rule out a future switch to Morocco. The rules governing eligibility still leave the door open for players who can represent more than one national team.