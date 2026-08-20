Troy Parrott leaves AZ for good and seals impressive transfer to LaLiga

Troy Parrott has completed his move to Real Betis. The Irish striker leaves AZ for the Spanish club, the Alkmaar side have announced.

Parrott is grateful for his time at AZ and addressed the players and staff in his farewell. "The past two years have been the best of my life so far. When I arrived here, I had gone off football a bit for a while."

His spell in Alkmaar brought the striker plenty, he says. "Everyone at AZ helped me get my career back on track and make this move to Spain possible now," he says. "I cannot thank you enough for the days we spent together. I will carry the memories we made together with me forever."

Technical director Niels van Duinen also reflected warmly on Parrott's time in Alkmaar. He sees the Irishman's development as a strong example for other players. "It was very nice to have followed Troy's development closely during the past years in which he was active in the Netherlands."

For Van Duinen, the move to Spain underlines the steps players can take from Alkmaar. "He has done fantastically well and from now on serves as a fine example for many boys who develop after him and who one day want to make a move from AZ to the Champions League or a top-five league."

Van Duinen also stressed that AZ are not just losing an important player on the pitch. "We will not only miss him as a footballer, but above all as a person. This step is richly deserved for him."

Parrott joined in the summer of 2024 from Tottenham Hotspur for around four million euros, after making a huge impression on loan at Excelsior in the 2023/24 season.