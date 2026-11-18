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Nicolò Tresoldi moves ahead of Endrick in Milan’s search for a new striker ahead of the next winter transfer window.

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The Brazil international has pledged his loyalty to Real Madrid, while the Italian-German wants to join AC Milan, a wish his agents and family share.

Born in 2004, Tresoldi has already scored 18 goals this season for Bruges (eight in the league, five in the Champions League and one in the Belgian Super Cup) and Germany Under-21s (four).

Tresoldi wants Milan and Milan want Tresoldi, but Bruges stand in the way. His contract runs until June 2029, and the Belgian club would prefer to keep him at least until the end of this season. But everything has a price: according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the starting price is €60 million, almost double the offers rejected last summer.

Those figures have not put off Milan owner Gerry Cardinale, who is ready to negotiate in person, as he did with Gonçalo Ramos and Diego Moreira.

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Cardinale wants to strengthen Ruben Amorim's side further as they chase qualification for the Champions League.

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Young Italian Francesco Camarda would make way on loan, perhaps abroad.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Stefano Agresti writes: "Tresoldi is a young, strong striker. We have not yet seen him in a more ambitious team than Bruges, but the feeling is that he has the qualities to establish himself at a top club too. A player like him would be useful to everyone, in short, and it is no coincidence that he costs around €60 million, which is hardly a small sum. Of course Tresoldi would also be useful to Milan, who are pursuing him persistently and whom he would like to join, not least because he is a fan".

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"The problem in this case is that Milan have just bought another centre-forward, Gonçalo Ramos, for a substantial fee of €75 million. It is true that the Portuguese player has disappointed so far, at least in front of goal, but are we sure that, by adding Tresoldi alongside him, Milan would not risk undermining an investment they have only just made? They are both out-and-out strikers, not static penalty-box players, but both are nevertheless suited to playing alone up front. It is reasonable to have doubts about their compatibility and the positive effects of two such costly deals for the same position".

"A provocative thought: Tresoldi would be more useful to Juve than to Milan. Juve have half-centre-forwards — Kolo Muani, Woltemade — and need a genuine centre-forward to improve an incomplete team (and also to get the best out of the Frenchman and the German). But he costs that €60 million, which is a lot. And Cardinale, for his part, seems willing to spend it".