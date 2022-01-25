Trending: Cameroon won match but Comoros won our hearts - Fans react after hosts advance in Afcon 2021

Cameroon survived a late scare by 10-man Comoros to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals where they will face the Gambia.

It was not an easy afternoon for the debutants who had to start the match with left-back Chaker Alhadhur in goal owing to the unavailability of their three recognised custodians. Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni returned positive Covid-19 results on Sunday and had been ruled out of the game.

It was bad news for the Coelacanths who had also lost Salim Ben Boina to a shoulder injury.

The Comoros faithful's hopes of seeing their team defy the odds and eliminate the tournament hosts were thwarted in the sixth minute when their team were reduced to 10 men after the sending off of Nadjim Abdou for a reckless challenge.

The hosts went on to win the game courtesy of stikes from Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi, with Youssouf M'Changama.

But Comoros had done enough to leave an impression.

Here is how fans reacted after the game:

"Cameroon won the match but Comoros won our hearts"



Our intention was to win the match not your bitter hrts! 😅😅😅Rest #AFCON2021#TeamCameroon 🇨🇲🇨🇲 — Mya 💅 🇨🇲🇮🇹 (@Ashanti23224333) January 24, 2022

They have fought a big fight but couldn't survive the Cameroon cancer. #AFCON2021 — 𝕬𝖉𝖊𝖞𝖊𝖒𝖎 𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖑 𝖔𝖓𝖊 ⋆ (@AdeyemiRA2) January 24, 2022

Chaker Alhadhur. Remember that name. Whatever the result tonight, Comorians should be proud of him. He has served his nation well. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/p1C8E25zEa — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) January 24, 2022

Comoros serve as a reminder of why #AFCON2021 is such an incredible tournament.



Such a magnificent team- fighting till the end. — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) January 24, 2022

Cameroon now have in their squad another Samuel Eto'o in Vincent Aboubakar. His goal against Comoros tonight was superbly brilliant. #AFCON2021 — The Great Sage (@myunicy) January 24, 2022

Comoros Left-back Chaker Alhadhur played as a #goalkeeper vs. #TeamCameroon in a 2-1 defeat.



Here is his game in numbers:



52 touches

42 passes

4 saves made

1 clearance



What a performance!#TeamComoros #AFCON2021 #GKUnion pic.twitter.com/nQYgrshSNZ — KeeperAnalyst (@KeeperAnalyst) January 24, 2022

Haters gonna hate. Winners gonna win. #AFCON2021 — Meat for Achu soup🇨🇲🥂 (@OdogwuCroft) January 24, 2022

All of Africa wanted to use Cameroon for their Goliath and David story but it didn't work. Discredit Cameroon all you want, we WON. #AFCON2021 — Nubian👑🌹 (@MhizPi) January 24, 2022

Comoros did better than the so called over hyped super eagles in the #AFCON2021.



All hail the comrades🙌 — PaRIsHaMa😎 (@iampkid) January 24, 2022

A disgusting scene for African football..

a scandal on the land of Cameroon! .

Comoros thank u🇰🇲💚#afcon2021 pic.twitter.com/rd3ozqhLqD — 𝙳𝙴𝚁𝙰𝚉𝙾𝚅𝙸シ︎𝙲 🇰🇲 (@Derazovic93) January 24, 2022

Comoros started today’s #AFCON2021 match with a defender in goal and had a player sent off on 7 minutes. Despite this, Cameroon only managed to scrape a 2-1 win! Feeling any better, #WBA fans?! — Mart (@MartAndSoul) January 24, 2022

The Goalkeeper did very well even though he is a LB.



Shame on CAF and Cameroon. I don't understand why all the opponents Cameroon played against had some players out due to COVID.



FIFA must investigate this.

Daylight robbery — Randy Gabby (@RandyIntegrity) January 24, 2022

Congratulations to Cameroon, I'm not fully happy with the chances , they let slept away , they should have won with more goals😂😂😍✌️ — Simanga (@Simanga45297982) January 24, 2022

This team really tried in this tournament, well done to Comoros football team 🇰🇲. They did themselves proud by beating Ghana, Playing an outfield player as Gk,

Collecting red card in 6th mins and scoring a beautiful free kick against the host Cameroon.#AFCON2021 #CAMCOM pic.twitter.com/C4Hbf7o1qU — Abisogun Warith (@Abisogunwarix) January 24, 2022