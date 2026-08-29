More transfer news and rumours:

Another twist? Spectacular option emerges for Alvarez

Borussia Dortmund’s big summer loser on the verge of a spectacular move?

After Goretzka, Aston Villa sign the next former Bayern star

Transfer news: Sacha Boey on the verge of a move within the Bundesliga?

A surprising option in Germany is emerging for Sacha Boey just before the summer transfer window shuts. The 25-year-old Frenchman has shot to the top of Bayern Munich’s sales list and has already been told the club are planning without him. Board member for sport Max Eberl has also publicly stressed that Bayern want to let the Frenchman leave.

There have been no concrete offers so far, though, so there has been little movement beyond another possible return to Galatasaray.

Now Hamburger Morgenpost report that Hamburger SV are looking at the right-back to fill a gap on the flank that has been there for some time. From a sporting point of view, the Frenchman would be a statement signing. Financially, though, the deal is on shaky ground.

A permanent move for around €15 million is beyond the north Germans, which is why a loan is virtually the only realistic option. Even then, his Munich salary is a huge hurdle, so the parties involved would probably need to find a creative solution to get the deal done.

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Transfer news: Mohamed Amoura will probably leave VfL Wolfsburg

Mohamed Amoura could still leave VfL Wolfsburg, with OGC Nice now emerging as another interested club from France. Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reports that the clubs are already in talks over a possible move for the 26-year-old forward.

According to RMC , the deal on the table is a loan with an option to buy worth €20 million. The talks are said to be well advanced.

Amoura has also recently been linked with Olympique Marseille and Schalke 04. On top of that, fussballtransfers report that Udinese Calcio are also showing interest in the Wolfsburg striker.

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Transfer news: Bayer Leverkusen on the verge of a €35 million signing?

Bayer Leverkusen's planned reshuffle on the right is taking shape. With the transfer of Moussa Diaby apparently close, the search for a new right-back has now moved a decisive step forward too.

According to kicker , Guela Doue has decided in favour of a move to the Werkself. The 23-year-old Ivorian is said to have given those in charge his word and is pushing hard for the switch to Leverkusen. That leaves an agreement between Bayer and Racing Strasbourg as the main issue still to be resolved.

There is still a gap between the clubs on the financial framework, however. kicker say Leverkusen are prepared to pay €30 million for Doue. Strasbourg went into the talks demanding €50 million.

As negotiations continue, the magazine believes the French top-flight club have now significantly lowered their asking price. If not, Bayer would already have moved on to other options. According to fussballtransfers, an agreement could be reached at around €35 million.

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Transfer news: PSG’s shopping spree apparently goes on

Paris Saint-Germain could use part of the financial leeway from the impending sale of Bradley Barcola to Liverpool to sign a new centre-back. Local newspaper Faro de Vigo say the French champions are looking at Javi Rodriguez of Celta Vigo.

There has not been a concrete offer yet, but PSG are said to have already asked about the 23-year-old's contract terms.

Rodriguez has a release clause worth €40 million at Celta. There is competition from England too, with Everton, Fulham and Newcastle United all said to be considering a move. Offers could still arrive before Tuesday's deadline day.

PSG have spent €152 million on new players so far this summer. Their income stands at around €155 million. Barcola alone is very likely to join the Reds for a base fee of €117 million.

The Spanish international came through Celta's youth ranks and has never left the club. He has made 90 professional appearances for the Galicians and made his first appearance for the senior national team before the World Cup. In the end, however, he was not included in the World Cup squad.

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Transfer news: Bremen likely to strengthen with left-back

Werder Bremen look to be closing in on the next step in their search for reinforcements on the left side of defence. According to Sky , a verbal agreement is already in place between the Bundesliga club and Moussa Ndiaye. The 24-year-old still needs the green light from RSC Anderlecht to make the move to the Weser.

Talks with the Belgian top-flight club are also in the home straight, according to the report. The plan is a loan with an option to buy. Werder coach Daniel Thioune had already publicly confirmed the interest in Ndiaye.