Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-C3-POZNAN-LEVERKUSENAFP
Tim Ursinus
Translated by

Transfer bombshell? Top club reportedly wants to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Ibrahim Maza ‘at any cost’

Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
I. Maza
Luis Enrique

Will the Bundesliga soon lose another star? PSG reportedly want to prise Ibrahim Maza away from Bayer Leverkusen.

Algerian journalist Brahim Hanifi, who works for private broadcaster Echorouk TV News among other outlets, says Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Maza "at any cost".

Already capped 24 times by Algeria, Maza is among the Bundesliga's best young stars. Since joining Leverkusen from Hertha BSC for €12 million in the summer of 2025, he has established himself as an undisputed first-team regular.

Under coach Carles Martinez, Maza has become the focal point of the attack. The 20-year-old has six goal involvements after eight competitive matches this season: three goals and three assists across the Bundesliga, Europa League and DFB Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen already want to extend Maza's contract: how long does he have left?

Bayer are reportedly already working behind the scenes to extend his contract. Maza's current deal runs until 2030. A pay rise could make staying beyond the summer more appealing to him.

At PSG, meanwhile, the highly talented midfielder would fit perfectly into coach Luis Enrique's system. Luis Enrique is said to have been impressed above all by Maza's versatility: Martinez has recently used him both as a No 10 and on the wings.

A bidding war looks likely if Maza does not extend his contract at Leverkusen. Alongside PSG, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have made enquiries about him. Bayer could at least expect a substantial profit on the transfer if they sell him.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEVERKUSEN-FREIBURGGetty Images


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google