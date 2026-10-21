Algerian journalist Brahim Hanifi, who works for private broadcaster Echorouk TV News among other outlets, says Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Maza "at any cost".

Already capped 24 times by Algeria, Maza is among the Bundesliga's best young stars. Since joining Leverkusen from Hertha BSC for €12 million in the summer of 2025, he has established himself as an undisputed first-team regular.

Under coach Carles Martinez, Maza has become the focal point of the attack. The 20-year-old has six goal involvements after eight competitive matches this season: three goals and three assists across the Bundesliga, Europa League and DFB Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen already want to extend Maza's contract: how long does he have left?

Bayer are reportedly already working behind the scenes to extend his contract. Maza's current deal runs until 2030. A pay rise could make staying beyond the summer more appealing to him.

At PSG, meanwhile, the highly talented midfielder would fit perfectly into coach Luis Enrique's system. Luis Enrique is said to have been impressed above all by Maza's versatility: Martinez has recently used him both as a No 10 and on the wings.

A bidding war looks likely if Maza does not extend his contract at Leverkusen. Alongside PSG, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have made enquiries about him. Bayer could at least expect a substantial profit on the transfer if they sell him.

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