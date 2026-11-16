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Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Tragedy rocks Argentine football: player dies after heading the ball clear

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The Argentine football community is mourning the death of Abel Núñez, an 18-year-old promising player who played for Ezeiza Football Club.

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 According to "tycsports", the incident happened last Thursday during a fifth-division match in the Argentine Football Association's youth "C" tournament. The young player, who wore the number 10 shirt, took a heavy blow to the head as he cleared the ball and collapsed unconscious on the pitch.

Núñez received treatment at the scene and was taken to a medical centre shortly afterwards. His collapse brought the match to an immediate halt, and the sixth-division game scheduled to follow was suspended too.

 He received immediate medical treatment and underwent emergency surgery for a serious head injury. He died from the injury.

His sudden death sparked deep grief well beyond the club where he grew up, particularly at Nueva Estrella's futsal reserve team, which he joined in 2024.

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The team suspended all of their matches in mourning. Tributes poured in for a young man his family and teammates described as "full of dreams and hopes".

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The club broke the devastating news on social media. Their statement read: "This is the hardest news we have ever had to share as a club. With great pain and sorrow, we bid farewell to a young man who had a bright future ahead of him, and who today has left us with an indescribable void."

The statement continued: "After he suffered a painful blow during a match, while proudly wearing the Ezeiza shirt, we are deeply saddened by his passing. Today, football takes second place. We are overwhelmed with sadness as we say goodbye to our teammate, a young man full of dreams and ambitions, who was part of our family."

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It went on: "Ezeiza extends its warmest condolences and most sincere sympathy to his family, friends, teammates and loved ones at this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace. You will always be part of our family."

Nueva Estrella mourn Núñez

Núñez played futsal at Argentine Football Association level for Nueva Estrella's reserve team. The club sent their sincere condolences and called off their match against Argentinos Juniors after the tragedy.

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In a statement, they said: "With great sadness and sorrow, Nueva Estrella announces the cancellation of all sporting events scheduled for today following the death of Abel. As an institution, we extend our warmest condolences to his family, friends and all members of our community at this difficult time."

The message continued: "Today, matches and results do not matter. Today, our shared grief unites us and calls on us to draw close to those who need it most. Abel will always be part of our family. Rest in peace, little one. Nueva Estrella will never forget you."

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It ended: "Rest in peace, dear one. You cannot imagine how much we miss you. Many thanks to all the families of Argentinos Juniors for standing by us at this difficult time."

 

 

Written byAbobakr El Mokadem

Senior Editor

An Egyptian journalist since 2006. I initially specialized in covering local football, but over the years my interest expanded to global football, particularly the top five European leagues, with a special focus on La Liga and the Premier League.

Throughout these years, I combined field reporting with analytical work, and I became deeply involved in international football starting in 2017, when I joined Kooora.

At Kooora, I worked as a news editor, match analyst, translator, voice-over commentator, and video report producer, in addition to writing reports and articles, developing coverage plans for major events and key matches, and participating in their execution.

My passion for football began in 1990, during Egypt’s celebrations of qualifying for the Italy World Cup after a 56-year absence. I vividly remember the Egypt vs Netherlands match and Magdy Abdelghani’s historic equalizer.

On the global level, I became attached to Real Madrid at the start of the new millennium, following the great stars who wore its shirt, especially Zinedine Zidane, and later my favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are many unforgettable moments, but I would highlight Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Real Madrid in 2009 as the most important, as my favorite player joined the club I support in Europe.

Currently, I specialize in desk editing, translating international news and reports, proposing coverage ideas, and writing SEO-optimized content.

My all-time favorite lineup includes Gianluigi Buffon in goal; Cafu, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini, and Roberto Carlos in defense; Zinedine Zidane, Andrés Iniesta, Diego Maradona, and Pelé in midfield; and in attack Ronaldo Nazário, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Among the reports and analyses I published on Kooora:

– After Deco and Scaloni’s statements… Is Messi’s era over?

– A golden hour gives Real Madrid hope to overcome Barcelona

– Kooora Report: Unsung heroes who shaped the greatness of the Champions League

– Kooora Story: Real Madrid defeats “itself” and wins a historic title

You can follow me on my social media accounts via the following links:

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