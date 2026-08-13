Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has hailed the signing of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah as a "genius deal" and a turning point in the club's project, insisting that landing a star of his calibre takes more than money.

Speaking exclusively to the TRT SPOR programme, Dogan lifted the lid on how the deal came together: "When we learned that Besiktas were holding negotiations with him, we initially held back out of respect for the negotiations, and when they stalled we stepped in. It took between 5 and 6 days. Of course, if you want Salah, you have to pay this amount, but you cannot bring him here with money alone."

He added: "Salah joining was a valuable addition for the people of Trabzon. We were suffering from a shortage of star players. It was a genius deal, and we hope to see similar stars join in the future."

Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez has also been linked with the club, and Dogan confirmed the interest: "He is a good player, and a player our coach admires. No agreement has been reached yet, and negotiations are ongoing."

The president then turned to the unique character of the city: "Trabzon is a difficult city, the nature of its people is a little different. Our city makes everyone feel the emotions of its people, their engagement and their closeness whenever it wishes. It is a difficult task but an extremely rewarding one."

Dogan closed with a bold assessment of the club's finances: "Last year we made player sales worth 119 million euros, and I have players I can sell for a much larger sum. While our rivals suffer from debts ranging between 30 and 35 billion euros, our debts have fallen to just one billion euros. Therefore, I have the right to spend money on players."