Trabzonspor are closing in on the signing of a high-profile foreign striker while their pursuit of midfield reinforcements rumbles on before the window shuts.

Turkish website 61saat report that talks over a move for Al-Hilal's Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez have taken a positive turn. Club and player have agreed personal terms, but a handful of financial details are still holding up the official completion.

Nunez earns around 20 million euros a year at the Saudi club.

The sticking point is money owed. The Uruguayan is still due 12 million euros from Al-Hilal, and he is working to settle the matter. Because the sum is subject to tax, the negotiations have dragged on.

Progress has been good, and some Trabzonspor officials believe the deal could go through at any moment. Even so, the financial side remains the key factor in the timing of any announcement.

Midfield is the other priority. Trabzonspor have opened talks with a young English player, whose name was not disclosed, only for his club to reject the offer.

Stuttgart's Atakan Karazor was another target. Those talks failed to produce an agreement, though the two parties may sit down again in the coming period.

The website concluded: "Trabzonspor's list of foreigners is awaiting a surprise change, as the club is looking for a young midfielder with a tall stature who is good at playing in the holding midfielder position, which could force the departure of one of the current foreign players to make room for the new deal."

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