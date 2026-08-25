Ertuğrul Doğan, president of Turkish club Trabzonspor, has hailed Egyptian star Mohamed Salah as "the greatest Muslim player in the world", weeks after the forward joined the club on a free transfer following the end of his Liverpool contract.

In comments carried by the website "Foot Mercato", Doğan lifted the lid on the negotiations that brought the Egypt captain to Trabzonspor.

During the talks, Salah asked him a simple question: "Why should I choose Trabzonspor now?" Doğan says he answered by talking about the club's supporters. "You will get to know a set of fans the like of which you have never seen before, and you will feel the real love that these people hold for the club," he told him.

Salah found out for himself the moment he touched down in Turkey. Around 35,000 supporters turned out to welcome him, a scene Doğan called exceptional.

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Signing the forward, the Trabzon president explained, goes far beyond the technical side. It forms part of a long-term project built on attracting and developing young talent while drawing on the experience of the senior players in the dressing room.

"Mohamed Salah is the greatest Muslim player in the world, and he is an influential role model," he added. "We want him to be a model for young players to follow thanks to his professionalism and his conduct on and off the pitch".

Salah signed a two-season deal with Trabzonspor in one of the summer's most eye-catching transfers. His move ended a glittering Liverpool career and carries huge expectations of leading the team into the fight for domestic and continental titles.

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