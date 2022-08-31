Toulouse vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Christophe Galtier's men are looking to get back to winning ways after faltering against Monaco

PSG will take on the 2021-22 Ligue 2 champions Toulouse at the Stadium TFC on Wednesday evening. The Ligue 1 title holders stumbled against Monaco last weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw, while the newly promoted side lost 3-1 to Nantes.

Christophe Galtier's men will look to bounce back from the draw after winning the first three fixtures quite convincingly. They hit five goals against Montpellier and seven when they faced Lille, with all eyes likely to be on in-form frontman Neymar once again.

The Brazilian has made a blistering start to the campaign, scoring eight goals in five matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Toulouse have lost just once in four matches since their return to Ligue 1 and will hope to provide PSG with another stern test. GOAL has all of the information you need to stay right up to date with the midweek action.

Toulouse vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Toulouse vs PSG Date: August 31, 2022 Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

How to watch Toulouse vs PSG on TV & live stream online

PSG's Ligue 1 fixture with Toulouse will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 8, while also being made available to stream on the BT Sport App and website.

In the United States, all of the action can be caught through the beIN SPORTS CONNECT streaming service and beIN SPORTS channel.

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 8 BT Sport App & website US beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Toulouse Squad & Team News

Toulouse have a couple of injury absences with Rhys Healey and Nathan Ngoumou both unavailable for selection.

Maxime Dupe is set to start between the sticks, while Thijs Dallinga will lead the line upfront. Head coach Philippe Montanier is expected to start with a back four and a defensive pivot to give ample protection to his keeper.

Toulouse possible XI:

Dupe; Aboukhlal, Nicolaisen, Rouault, Desler; Ratao, van den Boomen, Spierings, Dejaegere, Chaibi; Dallinga

Position Players Goalkeepers Dupe, Pettersson, Haug, Himeur Defenders Rouault, Nicolaisen, Costa, Keben, Sylla, Zanden, Diarra, Rapnouil, Desler Midfielders Spierings, Den Boomen, Dejaegere, Serber, Chaibi, Genreau, Mvoue, Ratao, Flemmings, Aboukhlal Forwards Healey, Onaiwu, Dallinga, Begraoui

PSG Team News and Squad

Apart from Julian Draxler and Colin Dagba, everyone in the PSG squad is available for selection. Vitinha has completed his one-game suspension and should return to action alongside Marco Verratti in midfield.

Gianluigi Donnarumma should start in goal with Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Presnel Kimpembe in a three-man defence. Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes will slot in as the wing-backs. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe are set to continue in an all-star front three.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos; Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Hakimi; Messi, Neymar, Mbappe