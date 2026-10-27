Ismail Kartal has resigned as Fenerbahçe manager, the Turkish giants announced on Tuesday. His decision came a day after a 2-1 defeat to eternal rivals Galatasaray in the always fiercely contested Istanbul derby.

In a statement on their website on Tuesday, the club's management said: "Ismail Kartal informed our management of his decision to step down, and after discussions, this decision was considered and approved with mutual understanding and respect."

Kartal, 65, took charge of Fenerbahçe for a fourth time in June. He had already submitted his resignation in early September after the Champions League draw against AS Roma, but president Aziz Yildirim did not accept it. Almost two months later, Kartal has left.

Across 18 matches in charge, nine in the league and nine in the Champions League, Kartal led Fenerbahçe to nine wins, five draws and four defeats. The club sit fifth in the Süper Lig, six points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Monday's 2-1 loss to Galatasaray followed a defeat to Besiktas, their other Istanbul rivals. In the Champions League, Fenerbahçe lost 6-0 to Aston Villa and let a 2-0 lead slip in a 2-2 draw against Slavia Prague.

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According to various Turkish media outlets, assistant coach Dirk Kuijt will take charge for the time being. The Dutchman returned last summer to the club where he had spent several seasons as a player.

Kuijt made 130 appearances and scored 37 goals for Fenerbahçe between 2012 and 2015. During that spell, he won the Turkish league title, the national cup and the Super Cup.