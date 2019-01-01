Tottenham unveil plans to play at new stadium before Champions League quarter-final

With two test events in place for the redeveloped White Hart Lane, Spurs have been able to plan potential dates for their big move

have confirmed plans with and Hove Albion, and the to ensure they play one of their top-flight rivals at their new stadium before a home quarter-final.

Spurs booked their place in the last eight of Europe's elite competition with a 4-0 aggregate win over this week.

And with Mauricio Pochettino revealing afterwards that he was hopeful of playing at the redeveloped White Hart Lane in the next stage, the club have worked to make sure that will be the case, provided they receive a safety certificate after two test events.

Tottenham are keen to play a league match at the stadium ahead of that European fixture, which could be played the week commencing April 8 if Spurs are drawn at home first.

Therefore, if Brighton lose their tie at next weekend and are available for their scheduled fixture on April 6/7, the Seagulls shall visit Tottenham as planned.

If Chris Hughton's men progress, rivals Palace will instead be the first visitors at the new venue on April 3.

Whichever side does not make the trip to Spurs that week will instead do so on April 23/24.

New Stadium: Test Event and Opening Game Update #SpursNewStadium #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 8, 2019

Meanwhile, Tottenham have planned a pair of test events in order to obtain the required safety certificate. An under-18 match against on March 24 will allow for a 30,000 crowd, with 45,000 tickets available for a Tottenham Hotspur Legends encounter on March 30.

Only after coming through the tests unscathed will Spurs be able to face Brighton or Palace at their new home.

The club have denied claims that a sponsorship deal has been agreed with kit manufacturer Nike for the naming rights to the new stadium.

Tottenham have been playing home matches at Wembley since the start of the 2017-18 season due to the redevelopment of their traditional home.