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Tottenham Hotspur rival of Jan Paul van Hecke makes surprise €40 million transfer

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C. Romero
M. van de Ven

Jan Paul van Hecke looks set to have one less rival at Tottenham Hotspur. Cristian Romero is closing in on a move to Inter, according to, among others, La Gazzetta dello Sport

Inter have reportedly already agreed a €40 million transfer fee with Tottenham Hotspur, the Italian sports newspaper reports. They are now in talks with Romero's management. 

His salary remains the main issue. Romero is demanding €6 million, but Inter are unwilling to match that. Both parties are expected to reach an agreement quickly. 

Serie A is no unfamiliar competition for Romero. Before moving to Tottenham Hotspur, he spent years with Atalanta and Genoa. Now a return looks close. 

That still comes as something of a surprise, given Romero only signed a new Spurs contract last summer until mid-2029. He also captained the side last season and, when fit, formed a reliable partnership with Micky van de Ven. 

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Van Hecke will fill Romero's place in the centre of Tottenham Hotspur's defence next season after arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion for €60 million. 

Last weekend, the Dutchman already started the friendly against Chelsea, a 2-1 win. In the British media, Van Hecke was described as making a 'fierce and eager' impression.

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