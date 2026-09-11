Fenerbahce were thrown into turmoil on Thursday night after their Champions League tie with AS Roma. The Turkish giants drew 1-1, then coach Ismail Kartal stunned everyone by suddenly announcing his departure in his press conference.

Kartal's announcement came completely out of the blue. Just beforehand, he had spoken at length about his pride in the squad. The coach has only been in charge since June and has therefore been Fenerbahce head coach for just a few months.

"I have been here for three months now. Since the start of the season, we have trained together with the players and completed training camps. Our chairman and the board have tried to help us with everything. They were very fine days," Kartal said.

He then made it clear the match against Roma would be his final game for Fenerbahce. "Tonight I congratulate my players and resign. I want to thank our supporters, the media, my staff and my players for all the support I have received so far."

Kartal insisted he had taken the decision in the club's best interests. "I have taken this decision to clear the way for my club. We took this decision together as a team," the coach said.

Nor did he stop there, with Kartal also saying he has no intention of ever returning in the same role. "I want to help Fenerbahce, my players and the coaches who come here in the future. That is why I am stepping down now, while it is still early, without the intention of ever returning in this role."

Chairman Aziz Yildirim, though, sees it very differently and immediately made it clear he does not accept Kartal's departure. "He remains our coach and I have told him that as well. We will continue together, we are like a family. Until I leave, he remains the head coach."

Inside the squad, nobody knew about Kartal's remarkable decision either. Left-back Archie Brown, who was responsible for the 1-1 against Roma, reacted with visible surprise when he was confronted with the news: "What do you mean, has he stepped down? What? As coach? I knew nothing about that," Brown said in the press room to the journalists present.







