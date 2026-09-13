Paris Saint-Germain claimed their first Ligue 1 win of the season, edging hosts Brest 1-0 at the Stade Francis-Le Blé to close the fourth round. Emotions ran high on a night that carried a tribute to Éric Roy, who passed away during the summer.

Confidence was high in the away camp after their big European win over Slovan Bratislava by a scoreline of 6-1. Luis Enrique reshaped his attack, handing Ferran Torres the centre-forward role alongside Ousmane Dembélé and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Parisians struck early. Torres found the back of Brest's net in the fifth minute, capping a move that began with three quick passes led by João Neves. Dembélé flicked the ball on with his heel and Torres lashed home from around 20 metres to give his side the lead.

Paris pressed for a second, but Brest goalkeeper Sylvic stood tall against Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia, then produced a superb stop to keep out a curling effort from the Georgian in the 23rd minute.

Brest hunted an equaliser before the break. Mbappé came close when his deflected shot changed direction, only for Matvey Safonov to react and clear. Then came a blow for Paris: Achraf Hakimi limped off injured in the 39th minute.

Safonov preserves Paris's win

Brest were a different proposition after the interval. They almost levelled in the 50th minute when a move ended with a Doumbia strike that clattered Safonov's post, and the pressure kept building on the Paris back line.

Two minutes later, the referee chalked off a Brest goal from Lauko for a foul by Warren Zaïre-Emery. Safonov then stepped up again, denying a powerful Doumbia header in the 57th minute.

Paris chased a second, yet the Brest goalkeeper refused to buckle, saving a João Neves header in the 69th minute before an outstanding intervention at the far post just two minutes later.

The introductions of Désiré Doué and Magnes Akliouche lifted Paris slightly in the closing quarter of an hour, but Brest carried the greater threat late on. Mbappé nearly drew them level in the 88th minute. Safonov, immense once more, rescued his goal again.

Paris held on to the whistle for their first Ligue 1 win of the campaign, even if the display offered little reassurance. Brest tasted their first defeat of the season after a spirited showing, rising to the occasion on a night dedicated to the memory of Éric Roy.