Toronto’s Achara reveals Okocha’s influence on his career

The 22-year-old has spoken of how the Super Eagles legend was an inspiration to him as well as the challenges he faced on his arrival to the USA

Toronto forward Ifunanyachi Achara has revealed the impact of former international Jay-Jay Okocha on his career.

The Super Eagles legend is regarded as one of the best Nigerian players of all-time and was famous for his dribbling skills during his playing years.

Achara explains his adoration of the former Wanderers captain’s skills, including his step-overs that often leave defenders napping.

“I always do the one trick he does, where he rolls the ball with his right and steps over with his left foot. At this point in time, it’s not even intentional, it just happens. I love it, it’s great," Achara told MLS soccer website.

Achara’s talent caught the eye of his role model Okocha and the Super Eagles legend swiftly recommended him to the coaches of the Nigerian U17 national team.

“It’s absolutely crazy, if someone like Okocha thinks I’m good, then I should probably think I’m good, right?” he continued.

The forward, however, failed to make the final list for the 2015 U17 World Cup in , where the Golden Eagles went on to clinch the title.

The 22-year-old recollected his frustration of missing the tournament which opened doors of opportunities to European clubs for his teammates like Samuel Chukwueze [now at ], Victor Osimhen [ ] and winger Orji Okwonkwo.

“All my friends were going to European clubs but it was disappointing for me. When they won, that’s when it hit me: It was a really good opportunity that I missed,” he added.

“I kind of saw it as my last opportunity to be a professional soccer player. Thankfully, I got another opportunity.”

Achara later moved to the United States to attend Berkshire School through a scholarship and explained how he struggled with the language on his arrival as well as the weather conditions.

“When I got to the US, I couldn’t really communicate. I wasn’t as fluent, plus with my accent, people couldn’t understand. It was really difficult to express myself at first. I was really anti-social,” he said.

“The winter in Massachusetts, man [it wasn’t easy to cope at first]. I told him [head of my school] I just can’t go outside, it’s too cold! I was wearing four or five jackets.”

The forward then joined Georgetown Hoyas academy in 2016 and went on to spend four years with the side, featuring in 55 games but only managed 11 starts for the senior team due to injury problems.

“I felt like if I wasn’t drafted, it’d be because teams hadn’t seen me enough, not that I wasn’t a good soccer player. So the fact I was drafted and had a chance to go to pre-season, I was excited,” he added.

He later played for GPS Portland Phoenix and Black Rock before teaming up with Toronto in January and delivered a man of the match display on his debut in Major League Soccer ( ) against New York City, scoring the only goal of the game.

“I was so happy, I thought my dream was going to come true. I thought I was going to come off the bench. Then a few hours before the game, coach Greg [Vanney] told me I was going to start. I was so happy and I was already mentally ready,” he said.

The forward will hope to continue his impressive performances in the MLS for a chance to play for the Super Eagles in future.