Torino, Perri’s arrival from Leeds close to being sealed: formula and timescale of the deal

The next few hours will be decisive for Torino's latest signing, the one fans have wanted since the start of the summer transfer window: a goalkeeper. The promising Mscardi is not enough. They need experience, and sporting director Petrachi has found it in Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri after moves for Gill, Ravaglia and Livakovic fell through.





Perri's transfer is being held up by the delay in making Trafford's move from Manchester City to Leeds official, with the English goalkeeper lined up to replace the departing 1997-born player. Once that deal is confirmed, Perri will be ready to move to Torino, undergo his medical, sign his contract and start his new adventure in Serie A. It could happen as early as this evening, with the player then due to undergo his medical with Torino tomorrow.