Top fixtures for NEC in the Europa League league phase

NEC know their opponents in the league phase of the Europa League. Benfica, Juventus, Dinamo Zagreb, Stade Rennes, Omonia Nicosia, NK Celje, Levski Sofia and Arabat. The first match will be played on 16 or 17 September.

Friday's draw placed the Nijmegen club in Pot 4. NEC already knew they would face eight different opponents, two from each pot. One of those games will be at home and the other away each time. A meeting with FC Twente was ruled out because clubs from the same country cannot be paired together.

Pot 1 contained the biggest names. Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Juventus, AC Milan, Olympique Lyon, AZ, Olympiakos, Real Sociedad and Olympique Marseille were in the top pot.

Alongside NEC in Pot 4 were TSG Hoffenheim, Besiktas, União Torreense, Hapoel Beer Sheva, OFI Heraklion, Lillestrøm SK, Levski Sofia and Ararat Armenia.

From Pot 1, NEC drew Benfica and Juventus. Dinamo Zagreb and Stade Rennes came from Pot 2, while Omonia Nicosia and NK Celje came out of Pot 3. Levski Sofia and Arabat are the final opponents from Pot 4.

On which dates will NEC play in the Europa League?

The league phase starts on 16 and 17 September. Matchdays then follow on 15 October, 22 October, 5 November, 26 November and 10 December. After the winter break, the final two matches are set for 21 January and 28 January. UEFA had still not confirmed on Thursday evening which opponent NEC will face on which date. The governing body will announce the final fixture schedule, including the exact match dates and kick-off times, no later than Saturday 29 August.

Teams who finish first to eighth will qualify directly for the last 16. Those who finish from ninth to 24th will go into an intermediate round. Clubs who end up from 25th to 36th are eliminated and will not drop into the Conference League either.

NEC's opponents in the Europa League: Benfica, Juventus, Dinamo Zagreb, Stade Rennes, Omonia Nicosia, NK Celje, Levski Sofia and Arabat