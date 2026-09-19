Too little for Jürgen Klopp's XXL squad, too much for Arsenal: Pascal Groß and co dismantle the Premier League champions

Pascal Groß did not make the cut for a place in Jürgen Klopp’s XXL DFB squad, but he answered with another top-class display in the Premier League. In a stunning 3-0 win against surprise package FC Arsenal, the 35-year-old scored the opener for the Seagulls in the 31st minute and then set up the final goal for former Stuttgart player Chema Andres.

That third win of the season lifted Groß and Brighton up to third in the Premier League. Arsenal, meanwhile, gave up top spot and sit second on 12 points, two ahead of Hürzeler’s side. With 16 goals, Brighton have scored as many as leaders Manchester City and Arsenal combined, with both on 8.

"I think Arsenal can write this off as a slip-up. Their form this season has been good so far, this really was a shocking performance," former Premier League professional Curtis Davies said as a pundit for the BBC.

Mikel Arteta and Fabian Hürzeler: what did the coaches say?

"A really disappointing result and a disappointing performance," title-winning coach Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports. "Brighton were in a higher gear than we were. We were extremely poor technically and did not respect the game." The Spaniard offered his congratulations to the winners and called it an "important lesson".

Hürzeler was just as clear. "It was a special win. Not only because we played against the best team in England, but also because of the performance. I am really proud of my team," he said, before saving special praise for Groß: "He enjoys himself on the pitch and scores goals. You really can rely on him completely, and he makes the players around him significantly better."

For the Gunners, with Kai Havertz playing the full game, it was not only their first defeat of the season in all competitions, but also their first dropped point after seven wins from seven. On Sunday, City could stretch their lead over Arsenal to three points. The Sky Blues host Granit Xhaka’s AFC Sunderland.

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Who came out on top in the basement battle between Tottenham and Aston Villa?

Elsewhere, the crisis engulfing Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur deepened at the bottom of the table. Spurs did at least score their first Premier League goals of the season against Aston Villa, but they still lost 3-2 at home to the Europa League winners.

Former Freiburg player Johan Manzambi marked his first start with his first goal involvements for Villa. The Switzerland international fired the visitors ahead and then set up former Bayern loanee Nicolas Jackson for 2-0. Emiliano Buendia made it 3-0 and virtually wrapped up the game before Spurs pulled goals back through Conor Gallagher and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Under Roberto De Zerbi, Tottenham slipped to 18th and into the relegation places. Depending on the results of Fulham and promoted side Coventry, they could yet fall to the bottom of the table.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, by contrast, claimed their first win of the season and climbed to 15th place.

Matthias Jaissle and Newcastle United handed surprise promoted side Hull City their first defeat on Saturday. Joe Willock and Lewis Hall struck early in the Magpies’ 2-1 win. Yoane Wissa then missed the chance to make it 3-0 from the penalty spot shortly before half-time. Hull saw plenty of the ball and registered 21 shots, but could only manage a consolation goal from Mohamed-Ali Cho. Both teams sit in the top half of mid-table on eight points.















