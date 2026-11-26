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Sandro Tonali, a midfielder for Tottenham and Italy, has looked back on key moments from his time at Milan between 2020 and 2023 in an interview with Fútbol Emotion Italia.

"I have two stories with Milan," says the midfielder, born in 2000. "The first was up until I turned 20, when I hadn't yet fully become part of Milan. The second started at 20 and lasted for the next three years. I was a fan for a long time while I was playing, and when fixtures allowed, if there was a match at San Siro, we'd often go and watch, as we almost always played on Saturdays in Serie B. It was something my father passed down to me, so I'd had it with me since I was a child."

Tonali continues: "Then, from the age of 20, it changed, because as a player you can't have the same relationship with the team that you have as a fan. I still did in my first year, but I felt it too keenly, so after that I experienced it differently. Perhaps it was even better, because you put the fan in you to one side and started to realise that I had suddenly found myself at the club I loved and at a stadium like San Siro."

And finally: "The first year wasn't easy. I struggled a bit. But in one respect I was fortunate that we were playing without fans. It wasn't nice, but for me personally as a player at that moment, it helped because it was one less pressure. All in all, though, it was awful because without fans that year, every game felt like a friendly. It didn't feel like football. Milan mean so much to me."

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Tonali played for Milan from 2020 to 2023, making 130 appearances, scoring seven goals and winning the Serie A title in 2022. In 2023, he moved to Newcastle for 64 million. Tonai played 110 matches for the Magpies, scoring 10 goals, before moving to Roberto De Zerbi's Tottenham during the summer 2025 transfer window for €108 million. In the first part of the 2026-27 season, Tonali has made nine appearances for Spurs and has yet to score.

The midfielder, born in 2000, also won a Serie B title with Brescia in 2019 and an English League Cup with Newcastle in 2025. Tonali has made 38 appearances and scored four goals for Italy.