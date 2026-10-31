As Bayern Munich's players entered the Allianz Arena, fans in the south stand unfurled a banner for Harry Kane, who had been awarded the Ballon d'Or in London on Monday for his outstanding performances in 2025/2026.

"No Showman, but a footballer as he should be. Congrats Harry!" (German: No show star, but a footballer as he should be. Congratulations, Harry!), it read.

Borussia Dortmund fans boo Harry Kane

Later, Bayern Munich officials paid tribute once more to their first Ballon d'Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1981. Shortly before kick-off, Kane was the last to step onto the pitch, holding his trophy. All the players, Bayern Munich's bosses, and his wife and four children were waiting for him.

After kissing his family, Kane said: "I am very proud to be a Bayern Munich player," and ended his short speech with a German word: "Dankeschön".

Some Borussia Dortmund fans booed as Bayern supporters applauded. Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen addressed them with a dig at Borussia Dortmund: "After 45 years, Harry has won the Ballon d'Or for Bayern again. It's the greatest thing that can happen to you as a club. And he thanked the fans for it — including the Dortmund fans," he said.

Which Englishman won the Ballon d'Or before Harry Kane?

Bayern's main sponsor Telekom also honoured Kane: the human Telekom T in the opposite stand at the Allianz Arena was gold this time, rather than white. A gold T also adorned the players' shirts.

On Monday, Kane had narrowly beaten Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in a vote by 100 specialist journalists from the top 100 countries in the FIFA world rankings. He was the first Englishman since Michael Owen in 2001 to win the Ballon d'Or.