To salvage what can be salvaged: Manchester United target a surprise deal from Bayern Munich

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Manchester United are considering the option of reinforcing the current coaching staff led by Michael Carrick, rather than rushing to sack him and appoint a new manager, amid growing pressure on the English manager due to the team's declining results.

Advertisement

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks is one of the names under consideration for a place on Manchester United's staff, where he would offer extra support to Carrick, who already knows him well from their time together at Middlesbrough.

United had already been linked with Danks last summer, before he stayed on at Bayern as part of Vincent Kompany's backroom team.

His exit from the German club looks unlikely right now, though. The German newspaper "Abendzeitung" revealed that the Bayern hierarchy and Kompany have no wish to lose him, and the English coach himself is not thinking about leaving.

Read also:

An angry Casillas withdraws his two sons from Real Madrid

Advertisement Advertisement

Barcelona respond to Real Madrid's deal by moving for Germany's jewel

Related Topics

The speculation followed a spell in which Danks took temporary charge of Bayern in recent weeks, with Kompany sidelined by a health problem. He steered the team to four wins and a draw across five matches.

Kompany should return to the dugout for the clash with Cologne on 20 November, once the international break ends, and Danks will slip back into his usual role as the Belgian's assistant.

Advertisement

Things are grim at Old Trafford under Carrick. United have slipped to eighteenth in the Premier League with just one win from their first 10 matches, and that record has pushed the board into talks over the future of the coaching staff.

Carrick first took the reins on a temporary basis in January 2026, then landed the job permanently after convincing the board he could lead the technical project. The recent run of results has thrown his future back into doubt.

Advertisement

Reports suggest United's hierarchy are weighing up several scenarios, including keeping Carrick in place while strengthening his staff rather than ripping up the technical leadership entirely.

Florian Zahn departs after 7 years at the club

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have announced a mutual agreement with Florian Zahn, head of scouting and squad planning for the club's youth teams, to bring the partnership to a close after roughly seven years inside the Bavarian system.

Advertisement

The club explained in an official statement that the decision followed positive discussions between both parties. Zahn had led talent scouting and squad planning for the youth teams since joining the academy from Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

Christoph Freund, Bayern Munich's sporting director, said: "Florian and his team discovered many talented players over the past years, who managed to reach professional football or are on the verge of achieving that step. We would like to thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future".

Advertisement

Zahn, for his part, said: "Bayern Munich gave me the opportunity to be actively involved in attracting and developing local and international talent. Having this opportunity within the club, which holds a special place in my heart, means a lot to me and fills me with pride and gratitude".

He added: "After seven years at the club, I feel the time has become right to continue my personal and professional development".

Advertisement

His departure forms part of wider changes across Bayern's scouting operation. The club already announced the end of its relationship with head of scouting Nils Schmadtke, who will leave his post on 31 January 2027.

Zahn joined Bayern Munich's academy from Chelsea in the summer of 2019. During his time there he helped discover and recruit a number of talents who went on to reach professional football, and prepared others to step up to higher levels within the club.